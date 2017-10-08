When asked if he’d gotten the chance to speak with any of the Utes’ latest recruiting targets, Bolles said, “I talked to a couple of them. Our recruiting class has changed, being in the Pac-12, us winning games in the Pac-12 and getting us well known out here in the West. A lot of kinds want to come here because it’s a great university and it can help you reach your dreams on and off the field as long as you put in the effort and the time and the hard work and dedicate yourself. As long as you do what you’re supposed to do, I told them you’ll be able to reach your dreams just like I did.”

