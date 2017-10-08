Herriman High School senior Jaren Kump, a 6-foot-5, 261-pound offensive tackle, announced via Twitter on Sunday that he’d switched his commitment from BYU to Utah.
ESPN.com and 247Sports each rate Kump a three-star prospect. ESPN rank him the eight-best high school prospect in Utah, while 247Sports ranks him 11th.
Kump posted pictures of him with Utes coach Kyle Whittingham as well as him and his parents with assistant head coach and offensive line coach Jim Harding.
Kump expressed gratitude towards BYU in his post. He wrote, “I especially want to thank BYU and the other schools for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. I will always love BYU and the coaching staff They are some of the best people I know. But after a couple of months of de-committing from BYU, going through the recruiting process and countless prayer and fasting. I have decided to end my recruiting and to sign sign with …....... The University of UTAH”
Kump was one of several potential recruits visiting Utah’s campus this weekend. He attended Saturday night’s homecoming game at Rice-Eccles Stadium against Stanford.
Current Denver Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles was one of the former Utes on campus this past weekend for homecoming.
When asked if he’d gotten the chance to speak with any of the Utes’ latest recruiting targets, Bolles said, “I talked to a couple of them. Our recruiting class has changed, being in the Pac-12, us winning games in the Pac-12 and getting us well known out here in the West. A lot of kinds want to come here because it’s a great university and it can help you reach your dreams on and off the field as long as you put in the effort and the time and the hard work and dedicate yourself. As long as you do what you’re supposed to do, I told them you’ll be able to reach your dreams just like I did.”