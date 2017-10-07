Injury report • The Utes will likely be without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley after Huntley suffered a shoulder injury in the previous game at Arizona. Defensive ends Kylie Fitts and Bradlee Anae both also left the Arizona game with apparent leg injuries. Their status remains uncertain going into Saturday night. Utah has not provided any injury updates. Junior safety Marquise Blair will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty, not an injury. … Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst got clearance late in the week to play, and the school announced that Chryst will start, but K.J. Costello is also expected to play on Saturday. Chryst, a redshirt junior, suffered an undisclosed injury and did not play last weekend. Stanford also announced that junior wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will not play this weekend. Arcega-Whiteside leads the team in receiving yards (192) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (two).