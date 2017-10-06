1 of 13 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Hailey Skolmoski (19) and Stanford's Tierna Davidson (10) as the University of... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Natalie Vukic (15) as the University of Utah hosts Stanford, NCAA Women's Socc... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Ireland Dunn (21) and Stanford's Tierna Davidson (10) as the University of Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stanford Michelle Xiao (5) on a goal-scoring drive as the University of Utah hosts St... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stanford Michelle Xiao (5) celebrates a goal with teammate Stanford Jordan DiBiasi (1... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Natalee Wells (28) defends a kick by Stanford's Michelle Xiao (5) as the Unive... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stanford's Catarina Macario (20) leaps over Utah's Janie Kearl (5) as the University ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Carly Nelson (00) makes a save as the University of Utah hosts Stanford, NCAA ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stanford players celebrate a goal, with Utah's Tavia Leachman (2) at center, as the U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Holly Daugirda (12) and Stanford's Samantha Hiatt (27) as the University of Ut... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Hailey Skolmoski (19) leaps over Stanford's Tierna Davidson (10) as the Univer... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stanford's Lauren Rood (28) makes a save on a Utah corner kick as the University of U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Carly Nelson (00) makes a save as the University of Utah hosts Stanford, NCAA Wo...