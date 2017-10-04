A walk-on from Orem who joined the Utes during preseason camp, Gay battled freshman kicker Chayden Johnson for the starting job heading into the Utes’ opener. After Johnson missed his first attempt of the season, Gay has gone 14-for-14 on field goal attempts including the second-longest field goal in program history – a 56-yard kick against San Jose State. Gay has also gone 14-for-14 on point after tries.