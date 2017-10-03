Utah’s 2018 Gymnastics schedule features something new for the Utes, as they will compete in a quad meet with UCLA, Stanford, and Washington in Reno, Nev., on Jan. 14, in a meet dubbed “Elevate the Stage.”
The meet will be held on a podium at the Reno Events Center, like the setup used for the NCAA Championships. “The quad meet in Reno will allow our gymnasts to experience competing on podium prior to the postseason, something other top teams have done in recent years that has proved advantageous for them at the NCAA Championships,” Utah co-coach Tom Farden said.
The Utes will compete against five teams that qualified for the 2017NCAA Championships, with Utah facing Oregon State, Washington and Georgia at home and Michigan and UCLA on the road.
Utah fans probably will like the idea all of Utah’s home meets are on a Friday or Saturday. In addition, eight of Utah’s meets will be broadcast by the Pac-12 Networks and the March 16 meet against Georgia will be broadcast by ESPNU. All of the meets will be broadcast on radio station ESPN 700.
Baely Rowe is the only gymnast not returning from the 2017 squad, which won the Pac-12 title and finished fifth at the NCAA Championships. The Utes return six All-Americans, including 2017 NCAA floor exercise champion and all-around runner-up MyKayla Skinner.
Utah fans can get their first look at the veterans and new additions Alexia Burch and Sydney Soloski on Dec. 15 when the Utes host their intra-squad Red Rocks Preview.
UTAH GYMNASTICS SCHEDULE
Fri., Dec. 15: Red Rocks Preview, Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 5: BYU, Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Sun., Jan. 14: vs. Stanford, UCLA, Washington, at Reno, Nev., 2 p.m. (PT)
Fri., Jan. 19: Oregon State, at Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Fri. Jan. 26: at Arizona, Tucson, Ariz., 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Sat. Feb. 3: Washington, Salt Lake City, 1:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Fri., Feb. 9: Arizona State, Salt Lake City, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Sun. Feb. 18: at UCLA, Los Angeles, Calif., 5 p.m. (PT) (Pac-12 Network)
Sun. Feb. 25: at California, Berkeley, Calif., 11 a.m. (PT) (Pac-12 Network)
Fri., March 16: Georgia, Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sat. March 24: Pac-12 Championship, Tucson, Ariz., 1 p.m./6 p.m. (PT) (Pac-12 Network)
Sat. April 7: NCAA Regionals, Salt Lake City, 4 p.m.
(Live Stream)Fri., April 20: NCAA Championship-semis, St. Louis, Mo., 12 p.m./8 p.m. (CT) (ESPN/ESPN2)
Sat. April 21: NCAA Championship-Super Six, St. Louis, Mo., 7 p.m. (CT) (ESPNU)