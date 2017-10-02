Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham gave little indication what the status of injured starting quarterback Tyler Huntley will be this weekend when Utah hosts Stanford, but for the second week in a row senior backup quarterback Troy Williams attended the weekly news conference on Monday.
“[He’s] just continuing to go through the evaluation process every day, and we’ll see what transpires for this weekend,” Whittingham said of Huntley.
The Utes are 4-0 (1-0 in Pac-12) coming off of the bye week. They’ll host Stanford (3-2, 2-1) on Saturday night (8:15 p.m.) at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Senior linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga, the team’s second-leading tackler, was one of three defensive starters who got banged up and had to come off the field for portion of the Arizona game along with defensive ends Bradlee Anae and Kylie Fitts. Luafatasaga participated in the Utes’ weekly news conference and said he was good to this weekend. He said he’d have been ready if the Utes played last week.
The Utes will face a Stanford offense that ranks 11th in Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing yards per game (272.8) and running back Bryce Love leads all rushers with 1,088 yards — more than 200 yards ahead of the second-leading rusher.
The Utes enter this week with the 10th-ranked rush defense in Football Bowl Subdivision.
This story will be updated.