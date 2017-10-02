Senior linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga, the team’s second-leading tackler, was one of three defensive starters who got banged up and had to come off the field for portion of the Arizona game along with defensive ends Bradlee Anae and Kylie Fitts. Luafatasaga participated in the Utes’ weekly news conference and said he was good to this weekend. He said he’d have been ready if the Utes played last week.