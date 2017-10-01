On the team’s bye week, undefeated Utah rose one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 18.
The top four of the poll remained the same from last week with Alabama on top, followed by Clemson, Oklahoma and Penn State. USC dropped out of the top five after a loss to Washington State — fellow Pac-12 team Washington taking the Trojans’ place at No. 5.
Washington State jumped up five spots to No. 11 as the next highest rated Pac-12 team, followed by 15th ranked USC and Utah.
The Trojans were the biggest fallers this week, plummeting 10 spots, while Virginia Tech slipped seven spots to No. 19 after losing to Clemson.
Notre Dame and NC State were among the biggest risers — moving up four spots each to No. 22 and No. 24 respectively. Central Florida made the biggest jump, going from unranked to No. 25.
This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released.