The Utes have gone 10-4 coming out of regular-season bye weeks under coach Kyle Whittingham and 4-4 in regular-season bye weeks since joining the Pac-12 with a four-game win streak in those games. … The Utes game against Stanford on Oct. 7 will serve as this year’s homecoming game. The Utes will wear throwback jerseys featuring the Utah Stripe. The University will recognize the homecoming court on the field during halftime. A full list of homecoming week activities is available online at alumni.utah.edu/homecoming … The U. also will conduct a Hurricane Relief Drive on Saturday for hurricane victims in Houston and Florida. Items can be donated at pods located in select campus parking lots.