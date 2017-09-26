Utah’s Carly Nelson was named the Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time on Tuesday.
The sophomore made a career-high 10 saves in a shutout of No. 10 USC on Saturday.
The highlight of Nelson’s afternoon occurred in the 88th minute when she stopped a Trojan penalty kick to preserve the point for Utah.
It was her second shutout of the season and fifth of her career. Nelson is now third in the Pac-12 with 3.56 saves per contest.
This is the 13th weekly honor for Utah since joining the conference in 2011.