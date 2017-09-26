So the trick is to keep him from getting going, and to make open-field tackles when he does run beyond the line of scrimmage. That’s what UCLA failed to do. Mora made an interesting point, noting that when the Bruins’ first-team defensive linemen dominate the scout team in practice, as they should do, the defensive backs don’t get a lot of chances to make tackles. They missed a bunch of them against Stanford, as Love punished the Bruins.