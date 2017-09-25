The Ute defense intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles in a 30-24 win at Arizona Stadium, Utah’s first win there since 2011, to improve to 4-0. Cornerback Casey Hughes forced two fumbles, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth, while safeties Corrion Ballard and Chase Hansen and nickle back Javelin Guidry all recorded their first interceptions of the season. Hansen is the lone returning starter in the secondary from last season.