Utah’s reconstructed secondary, featuring a bevy of first-year starters and newcomers to the program, started Pac-12 Conference play by forcing five turnovers and scoring a defensive touchdown against Arizona in Tuscon Friday night.
The Ute defense intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles in a 30-24 win at Arizona Stadium, Utah’s first win there since 2011, to improve to 4-0. Cornerback Casey Hughes forced two fumbles, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth, while safeties Corrion Ballard and Chase Hansen and nickle back Javelin Guidry all recorded their first interceptions of the season. Hansen is the lone returning starter in the secondary from last season.
Guidry, a freshman from California, returned his first career interception 14 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
“That’s what we try to pride ourselves on, making spectacular plays,” said senior nickel back Boobie Hobbs who had a fumble recovery in the game. “Four and a score – four turnovers and a score – that’s what we pride ourselves on as a defense. Making big plays, especially in the secondary, we feed off of it. We love it. Like Javelin Guidry, phenomenal athlete with a pick six. We love it.”
Six Ute defensive backs have at least one interception through the first four games, and the Utes have a total of nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
“First of all, it’s a mentality,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Our guys believe that we’re going to create takeaways. Our coaches do a great job of coaching the technique and the fundamentals of it, running to the football. Chris Hart recovers that fumble late in the game that Casey Hughes strips because he’s running ot the ball. … A lot of times takeaways are a product of hustle and running to the football and making the most of those opportunities.”
Lucky 14
Ute kicker and former Utah Valley University soccer player Matt Gay continued his perfect season on Friday. He went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts at Arizona, making kicks from 41, 26 and 37 yards. He has now made 14 consecutive field goals, the third-longest streak in program history.
Gay, an Orem resident and Orem High graduate, has also made all 14 of his point after tries and has scored a team-high 56 points this season.
Along with having made 14 consecutive field goals and 14 consecutive PAT kicks. Gay enters the Utes’ bye week averaging 14 points per game.
Armand Shyne to redshirt
Whittingham said on Monday that the Utes plan to redshirt junior running back Armand Shyne. Shyne, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last season and played in just five games in 2016, came into preseason camp battling with Zack Moss for the starting job.
Shyne suffered an arm injury during camp that was initially thought to keep him out for an extended period of time but ultimately allowing him to return. Whittingham said on Monday that by the Shyne will be cleared he’d only have one or two games at most left to play.
Another late kickoff
The kickoff for the Utes’ game against Stanford will be 8:15 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The game will air on FS1. With the exception of the season opener against North Dakota, three of the Utes’ four previous games so far this season have been scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. or later.