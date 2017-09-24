Utah football has moved up two spots in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 19 after a Pac-12 opening slate win over Arizona.
The top five of the poll remained unchanged from last week, Alabama on top followed by Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC.
Washington is the next highest ranked Pac-12 team behind the Trojans at No. 6, followed by Washington State at No. 16 and the Utes at No. 19.
TCU and Georgia were among the biggest risers, moving up four spots to No. 11 and No. 8, respectively. Oklahoma State slipped seven spots to No. 14 after a loss to the Horned Frogs, while Florida State fell precipitously, dropping 14 spots to No. 25 after a loss to NC State.
This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released.