Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott addressed reporters in the press box at Arizona Stadium during halftime of Friday’s game.

Scott said the conference has been happy so far with its efforts to shorten nonconference games on the Pac-12 Network, though he said the conference has not received all the feedback from campuses in terms of how the changes have affected things such as band, sponsored promotions and concessions.

“I think we’ve had nine games where we’ve been able to test some combination of shortened halftime, reduced commercial inventory load with some creative side-by-side advertising units and starting games close to the hour and less delay. Our goal was to get 10 to 15 minutes out of game time and closer to 15 minutes out of a telecast window. … We’re happy with some of the early results. It’s mapping as we hoped. We’re shaving some real time.”

Scott also said there has been no new news as far as reaching a deal with Direct TV to carry the Pac-12 Network.

“It hasn’t happened yet, but not for lack of desire that we’ve got,” Scott said.

Hansen starts, Fitts leaves injured

Utah junior strong safety Chase Hansen started Friday night’s game, though he lined up in a traditional linebacker spot on the opening possession of the game while backup strong safety Marquise Blair was also on the field.

Hansen did not play last weekend against San Jose State. He appeared to alternate between linebacker and safety throughout the first half against Arizona. He broke up a pass on the opening drive of the game. He intercepted a deflected pass in the third quarter.

Before the end of the first half, senior defensive end Kylie Fitts left the game with an apparent leg injury. After staying down after a play near the goal line, Fitts walked off the field gingerly with assistance.

Two ex-Utes among Poly Hall finalists

Former Utah standouts and brothers Chris Kemoeatu (2001-04) and Ma’ake Tu`amelie Kemoeatu (1998-2001) are among the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s 18 finalists selected to the ballot for induction as part of the Class of 2018. Inductees will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 19-20, 2018, on Oahu, Hawaii.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Chris, a guard, 204th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons in the NFL. Ma’ake Tu`amelie, a defensive tackle, was an undrafted free agent who played nine seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins.

