Wildcats offensive outlook • Quarterback Brandon Dawkins finished fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game last season (94.4), and he ranked eighth in passing yards per game (134.8) while posting a 124 pass efficiency rating. Senior running back Nick Wilson had his year limited to five games in 2016 due to injuries. He started the season off with consecutive 100-yard performances against BYU and Grambling State. True freshman tight end Bryce Wolma didn’t have a catch in his first game, but had five catches against Houston and six against UTEP, including a touchdown. He has a team-high 11 receptions through three games to go with 79 receiving yards. He has stepped in for Trevor Wood who missed the past two weeks with an injury. The offensive line features six players with four starts or more each including 36 starts by redshirt right guard Jacob Alsadek and 28 starts by left tackle Layth Friekh. As a group thos six linemen have 105 career starts returning this season.