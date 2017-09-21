The Utes are undefeated.
They are ranked in both polls.
But did their preseason schedule really challenging enough? We’re about to find out, because the real test starts Friday.
As Utah kicks off Pac-12 play this week in Tucson, Ariz., there are still plenty of questions to answer.
On this week’s episode of the podcast, Tribune beat writers Lynn Worthy and Christopher Kamrani break down a lopsided win over San Jose State, key in on the most important defensive position in the upcoming matchup with the Wildcats, and discuss what other positions punter Mitch Wishnowsky could play.
You can listen on iTunes.
Or SoundCloud: