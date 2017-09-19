Cal’s close call against the Wildcats, who posted 571 total yards and were threatening to tie the game in the late stages of a 33-20 loss, is part of the Bears’ mystery. They’ve beaten North Carolina (35-30) and Mississippi (27-16), but figuring where to place them in The Salt Lake Tribune’s Pac-12 rankings is tricky. Let’s just say Cal is playing better than anyone imagined, after a season when the Bears allowed an average of 42.6 points and coach Sonny Dykes was fired.