The Matt Gay revelation continues.
Utah’s senior transfer and former Utah Valley University soccer player enters Week 4 of college football as the nation’s top field-goal kicker. Gay, a former forward at UVU, has 44 total points, which leads all kickers. Gay is tied for first in college football in field goals made with 11, field goals per game (3.67) and field-goal percentage, which rolls in at even 1.000.
“Only three games in, he’s been a guy that, so far, we can rely on,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, said, “which is a good luxury.”
Gay is now 11-for-11 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points. He has nearly twice as many attempts and makes (11) as the next kicker in college football still without a miss. The 56-yarder in Utah’s 54-16 win over San Jose State Saturday night was the second-longest field goal in program history and longest in 46 years.
“[He] was outstanding,” Whittingham said, “and continues to be perfect for us.”
No. 23 Utah (3-0) football announced Monday that Gay’s third goal against the Spartans was in fact a 51-yarder, not a 50-yarder as initially recorded. By drilling two 50-yard field goals in the win, Gay made program history, becoming the first kicker ever at Utah to ever do so.
On Monday, Gay was named one of the Lou Groza Award’s Stars of the Week. Gay, who played at UVU in 2014 and 2016, walked on at Utah this summer and eventually won the starting kicking job in the season-opener after freshman Chayden Johnston missed his first attempt in the win against North Dakota.
Utah opens its Pac-12 slate Friday night in Tucson as the Utes take on the Arizona Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MDT.
