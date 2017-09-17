The 3-0 Utes moved up three spots to No. 21 in the Amway Coaches Poll Sunday after trouncing San Jose State, 54-16.
The top three of the poll remained unchanged with Alabama on top, followed by Clemson and Oklahoma. Penn State and USC switched places to round out the top five, the Trojans slipping one spot after an overtime win over Texas.
Washington is the next highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 6, while Washington State moved up four spots to No. 18 after a big win over Oregon State. After Utah, Oregon rounded out the Pac-12 group in the poll at No. 24 after a 49-13 win over Wyoming Saturday. Stanford, ranked at No. 19 last week, dropped out of the poll after a 20-17 loss to San Diego State.
The Aztecs were among the biggest risers, jumping to No. 25 in the poll. Mississippi State gained the most ground, however, moving up 11 spots from 30th to No. 19 after an upset win over LSU. The Tigers dropped significantly in response, falling 12 spots from No. 11 to No. 23.
Wisconsin, which beat BYU Saturday 40-6, moved up two spots to No. 10 in the poll.
This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released.