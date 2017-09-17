So a game like Saturday’s is both the blessing and the curse of Utah’s philosophy. The “B” game of the Utes’ nonconference schedule is designed as a win. The Utes were not going to lose to San Jose State, even when they lost three turnovers in the first half, failed to score touchdowns on two trips inside the Spartans’ 5-yard line and never got running back Zach Moss going in an effort to complement quarterback Tyler Huntley’s running.