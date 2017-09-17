(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) knocks the ball away from Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) knocks the ball away from Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) knocks the ball away from Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to pass as the Utah Utes host the San J... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to pass as the Utah Utes host the San J... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) celebrates a sack of San Jose State Spartans... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) sacks San Jose State Spartans quarterback Mo... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San J... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San J... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammate... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) scores a touchdown, with San Jose St... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) scores a touchdown, with San Jose St... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammate... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is hit by San Jose State Spartans linebacker ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli (10) celebrates a turnover as the Utah Utes host ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Jermaine Kelly (3) knocks the ball away from Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Donavan Thompson (3) tackles San Jose State Spartans quarterback... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Bradlee Anae chases down a fumble as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spa... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Bradlee Anae chases down a fumble as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spa... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Donavan Thompson (3) tackles San Jose State Spartans quarterback... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei (93) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Filip... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Bradlee Anae chases down a fumble as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spa... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Utah Utes o... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) pulls in a touchdown pass as the Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) stretches the ball out for a touchdown as the Ut... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) stretches the ball out for a touchdown as the Ut... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Utah Utes w... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) loses his footing and the ball as San J... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) loses his footing and the ball as San J... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) loses his footing and the ball as San J... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) avoids San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) avoids San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive tackle Pita Tonga (49) brings down San Jose State Spartans runnin... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) avoids San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga (5) sacks San Jose State Spartans quarterback... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans running back Zamore Zigler (34) is tripped up as the Utah Ute... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is brought down as the Utah Utes host the San... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9, right) and Utah Utes offensive linem... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Bailey Gaither (84) pulls in a touchdown pass, ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Bailey Gaither (84) pulls in a touchdown pass, ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Bailey Gaither (84) pulls in a touchdown pass, ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Sparta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Chase Hansen watches the game from the bench as the Utah Utes host the San Jos... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Sparta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a call after a punt as the Utah Utes ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) punts on the run as the Utah Utes host the San... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a call after a punt as the Utah Utes ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) reaches for the ball but San Jose St... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadi... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs for a first down with a block from Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) savors a huge lead in the fourth quarter as t... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) scores a touchdown as the Utah Utes ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah players celebrate the win as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCA...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) knocks the ball away from Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) knocks the ball away from Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) knocks the ball away from Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to pass as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to pass as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) celebrates a sack of San Jose State Spartans quarterback Montel Aaron (7) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) sacks San Jose State Spartans quarterback Montel Aaron (7) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs the ball as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) scores a touchdown, with San Jose State Spartans linebacker Jamal Scott (42) defending, as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) scores a touchdown, with San Jose State Spartans linebacker Jamal Scott (42) defending, as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is hit by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Jamal Scott (42) after throwing the ball out of bounds as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli (10) celebrates a turnover as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans cornerback Jermaine Kelly (3) knocks the ball away from Utah Utes wide receiver Kyle Fulks (6) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Donavan Thompson (3) tackles San Jose State Spartans quarterback Montel Aaron (7) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. Aaron left the game after this play. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Bradlee Anae chases down a fumble as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Bradlee Anae chases down a fumble as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Donavan Thompson (3) tackles San Jose State Spartans quarterback Montel Aaron (7) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. Aaron left the game after this play. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei (93) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi (45) leap up after a pass by San Jose State Spartans quarterback Montel Aaron (7) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Bradlee Anae chases down a fumble as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Utah Utes offensive lineman Jordan Agasiva (79) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) pulls in a touchdown pass as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) stretches the ball out for a touchdown as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) stretches the ball out for a touchdown as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) loses his footing and the ball as San Jose State Spartans linebacker William Ossai (11) closes in as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) loses his footing and the ball as San Jose State Spartans linebacker William Ossai (11) closes in as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) loses his footing and the ball as San Jose State Spartans linebacker William Ossai (11) closes in as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) avoids San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice McKnight (10) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) avoids San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice McKnight (10) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive tackle Pita Tonga (49) brings down San Jose State Spartans running back DeJon Packer (35) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) avoids San Jose State Spartans safety Maurice McKnight (10) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga (5) sacks San Jose State Spartans quarterback Sam Allen (13) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans running back Zamore Zigler (34) is tripped up as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is brought down as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9, right) and Utah Utes offensive lineman Lo Falemaka (69) celebrate a touchdown as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Bailey Gaither (84) pulls in a touchdown pass, defended by Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23), as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Bailey Gaither (84) pulls in a touchdown pass, defended by Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23), as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Bailey Gaither (84) pulls in a touchdown pass, defended by Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23), as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's Chase Hansen watches the game from the bench as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a call after a punt as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) punts on the run as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a call after a punt as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) reaches for the ball but San Jose State Spartans cornerback Jermaine Kelly (3) is called for pass interference as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs for a first down with a block from Utah Utes offensive lineman Jordan Agasiva (79) as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) savors a huge lead in the fourth quarter as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) scores a touchdown as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah players celebrate the win as the Utah Utes host the San Jose State Spartans, NCAA football at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Saturday September 16, 2017.