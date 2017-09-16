Spartans offensive outlook • Three quarterbacks have already seen action through the first three games of the season. Redshirt freshman Montel Aaron started last week against Texas. Aaron went 12-for-23 passing for 103 yards and one interception at Texas. He does have the fourth-highest passer efficiency rating among freshman FBS quarterbacks. Wide receiver Tre Hartley has seven receptions so far, including a touchdown catch against Cal Poly. He led the team with an average of 17.3 yards per catch in 2016, and he had 11 receptions of 20 yards or more. Running back Zamore Zigler leads the team in rushing with 149 yards, and he has averaged 5.4 yards per carry for his career (12 games) and 5.7 per carry this season. The Spartans starting offensive line has the more starts under its belt than any other FBS. Tackles Troy Kowalski and Nate Velichko, guards Jeremiah Kolone and Chris Gonzalez and center Kevin Cummings have a combined 137 starts.