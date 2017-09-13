The Utes went down south and picked up their seventh straight victory over BYU.
So where does the rivalry, which is scheduled to be played at least through 2022, go from here?
On this week’s episode of the podcast, reporters Chris Kamrani and Lynn Worthy look back on Utah’s 19-13 victory at LaVell Edwards Stadium, discuss Utah’s dependence on Tyler Huntley in the run game, and look at areas of emphasis as the Utes prepare to host San Jose State on Saturday night.
The podcast is available on iTunes.
Or on SoundCloud: