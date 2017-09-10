The identity crisis ended quickly. Saturday night, the Utes’ defense responded to its coach’s challenge and produced havoc at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
In the immediate aftermath of their season-opening win, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham talked about his defense as though he didn’t quite recognize it. After all, the unit’s trademarks of pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers weren’t as evident as usual in the season opener against North Dakota.
The rivalry game served as the catalyst the Utes needed as they forced three turnovers (all interceptions), sacked BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum three times, hurried Mangum three more times and held BYU’s offense to 233 total yards — just 63 rushing yards — in a 19-13 win. The Utes also gave up fewer points at BYU than they did in the opener against North Dakota (16).
“We pride ourselves on turnovers, man,” starting nickel back Boobie Hobbs said. “Four and a score, that’s usually our motto. Getting turnovers was the main point. We have to get turnovers. We have to. Last year, we had a great secondary. We got a ton of turnovers. People kind of think we’re weak back there in the secondary [this year], so turnovers was a big part in this game.”
Hobbs grabbed his first career interception in the first quarter on Saturday night. Before BYU could get its second possession of the game started, Hobbs made a great read on second-and-9 to pass off coverage of the slot receiver and cut underneath an in-breaking route by the outside receiver in time to snatch Mangum’s throw out of the air.
His 29-yard return inside the BYU 10-yard line set up the first points of the game on a Matt Gay 21-yard field goal.
On the first possession of the second half, senior defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi came up with the second interception of the game when his classmate and fellow defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei had the presence of mind to get his hands up and bat a pass at the line of scrimmage on third-and-3 which caromed to Mokofisi. That interception set up a Tyler Huntley touchdown run on a broken play.
BYU’s ensuing possession ended abruptly with another pick when Mangum tested freshman cornerback Jaylon Johnson on a deep route along the sideline. The Cougar QB got hit by defensive end Kylie Fitts just as he released his pass intended for Talon Shumway.
“Without the D-line there’s no turnovers, there’s no picks,” Hobbs said. “Those guys played a hell of a game by getting pressure, and when they get pressure we get picks. So we like it.”
The Utes played almost three full quarters without senior linebacker Sunia Tauteoli. Tauteoli got ejected with 14:12 remaining in the second quarter for a targeting penalty when he made helmet-to-helmet contact with Mangum as he was sliding to give himself up. Mangum’s helmet came off as a result of the hit.
“Yeah, that call,” Whittingham said, letting the frustration of a hard-nosed former linebacker show. “I guess that’s the nature of college football so I shouldn’t say anything. But he’s a team leader. He’s one of our guys who is an inspirational guy, he’s very passionate. It hurt, but Cody Barton stepped in. Donovan Thompson stepped in and picked up the slack. That’s what has to happen.”
Tauteoli made a team-high 10 tackles in the season opener. He had just one before being ejected against BYU. Strong safety Chase Hansen made a team-high eight tackles against BYU, and Kavika Luafatasaga, who left last week’s game with a leg injury, made seven.
Mokofisi, who spoke earlier this week about this rivalry being important to him and his family, added a sack to go along with his interception. Cornerback Casey Hughes and Barton, who played a bigger role after Tauteoli’s ejection, also had one sack apiece.
“The impact plays, the havoc plays, those are what we’re all about on defense,” Whittingham said.