Despite a 19-13 road victory over BYU Saturday night, Utah fell one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 24.
The top five of the poll shifted after Oklahoma upset Ohio State — the Sooners rising three spots to No. 3. USC traded places with Penn State, moving up to No. 4 while the Nittany Lions slid to No. 5. Clemson moved up to No. 2 with a win over Auburn while Alabama remained on top of the rankings.
Behind USC, Washington is the highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 6. Stanford dropped five spots to No. 19 after a blowout 42-24 loss to the Trojans and Washington State remained at No. 22 after a surviving a triple overtime thriller over Boise State.
The Buckeyes were the biggest fallers in this week’s poll, dropping seven spots to No. 9. TCU made the largest upward leap, jumping six spots from unranked to No. 20.
This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released.