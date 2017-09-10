(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) pushes Brigham Young Cougars running back ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham heads to the locker room with his team before t... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah players huddle before the game as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturd... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike chats with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Wh... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike chats with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Wh... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike gets the crowd going as he enters the f... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougar fans cheer before the big game at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham prepares to take the field as BYU hosts Utah, N... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) drops the ball, but recovers the fumble, in fo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) drops the ball, but recovers the fumble, in fo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) warms up before football action ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham prepares to take the field as BYU hosts Utah, N... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is brought by Brigham Young Cougars defensive... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as BYU hosts Utah on Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) runs the ball for the Cougars, in foot... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as BYU hosts Utah on Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as BYU hosts Utah on Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) runs the ball for the Cougars, in foot... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) takes the field before football... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA f... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA f... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) runs the ball as BYU hosts Ut... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football i... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is pushed out of bounds by Brigham Young Cougars... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is pushed out of bounds by Brigham Young Cougars... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga (5) runs back an apparent turnover in the fir... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Fred Warner (4) tries to calm the crowd after a Utah... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) tries to pass as he is grabbed f... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47) takes down Brigham Young Cougars quarterback ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) pulls in an interception as Brigham Young... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) pulls in an interception as Brigham Young... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans cheer as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) looks for a call and gets it aft... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is pressured as BYU hosts Utah, ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) looks for a call and gets it aft... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans react to a call going in Utah's favor as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo,... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) leaps in front of Brigham Young Cougars quarter... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) leaps in front of Brigham Young Cougars quarter... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) leaps over Utah Utes defensive b... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) leaps over Utah Utes defensive b... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans cheer as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to pass, in football action BYU vs Ut... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws a pass, in football actio... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) runs with the ball, in football ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) runs with the ball, in football ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU tennis teammates Demi Perkinson, in red, and Natella Nabieva hosts watch as BYU f... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) put this helmet back on , after... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) runs with the ball, in football ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young running back Kavika Fonua (44) makes a catch for the Cougars, as Utah ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) passes the ball, in football action BYU vs Ut... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) pushes Brigham Young Cougars running back ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) runs after an interception as BYU hosts Uta... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike talks to the official as he awaits the... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) cant quite reach the ball, in the endz... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougar fans cheer on their team, during football action BYU vs Utah, at... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Michael Shelton (18) chases down a kick as BYU h... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tann... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in fo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in fo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) and Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) sa... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in fo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in fo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) celebrates after sacking Brigham Young Couga... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) dives for a touchdown as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) dives for a touchdown as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) dives for a touchdown as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates a third quarter touchdown as BYU h... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Filipo Mok... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a BYU pass in the third quarte... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman (89) leaps over Utah Utes defensive back... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws the ball as BYU hosts Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws the ball as BYU hosts Uta... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Javelin Guidry (28) brings down Brigham Young Cougars wide r... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Javelin Guidry (28) brings down Brigham Young Cougars wide r... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi (45) celebrates a turnover as BYU hosts Ut... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham You... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham You... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham You... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah bench celebrates as Ute defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah bench celebrates as Ute defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah bench celebrates as Ute defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) drops the ball, which was recovered by BYU, i... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate the touchdown by Cougar running back Ula Tolutau (... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate the touchdown by Cougar running back Ula Tolutau (... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate after linebacker Fred Warner (4) recoverd a fumble... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate after linebacker Fred Warner (4) recoverd a fumble... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Fred Warner (4) celebrates as he recovers a fum... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cougar running back Ula Tolutau (5) runs up the middle for a BYU touchdown, in footbal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate after linebacker Fred Warner (4) recoverd a fumble... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) reaches for a ball he's dropped as BYU hosts ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Troy Warner (1) recovers a fumble as BYU hosts U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) tries to chase down a long pass a... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah Utes f celebrate their win over BYU, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Satu... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws to Brigham Young Cougars w... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike shouts directions to his team, in footb... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike shouts directions to his team, in footb... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) scrambles with the ball, in footb... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young fans cheer to stop a Utah drive lat in the 4th quarter, but it wasn't en... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Alex Whittingham (34) celebrates the Utes 19-13 win over BYU, at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young linebacker Fred Warner (4) high-fives cougar fans, after BYU was defeate... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Brigham Young... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Brigham Young... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike hugs Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham a... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike hugs Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham a...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) pushes Brigham Young Cougars running back Trey Dye (4) into the ground as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham heads to the locker room with his team before the game as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah players huddle before the game as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike chats with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before the big game at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike chats with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before the big game at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike gets the crowd going as he enters the field before the big game at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougar fans cheer before the big game at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham prepares to take the field as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) drops the ball, but recovers the fumble, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) drops the ball, but recovers the fumble, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) warms up before football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham prepares to take the field as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is brought by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Zayne Anderson (23) and Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Matt Hadley (2) down after a run as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as BYU hosts Utah on Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) runs the ball for the Cougars, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as BYU hosts Utah on Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah takes the field as BYU hosts Utah on Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) runs the ball for the Cougars, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) takes the field before football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) runs the ball as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs the ball as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is pushed out of bounds by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Zayne Anderson (23) just short of the end zone as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is pushed out of bounds by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Zayne Anderson (23) just short of the end zone as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga (5) runs back an apparent turnover in the first quarter as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. The ball was returned to BYU by officials. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Fred Warner (4) tries to calm the crowd after a Utah interception as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) tries to pass as he is grabbed from behind by Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47), football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11). in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11). in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47), football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is chased by Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47), football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47) takes down Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12), who throws a near-interception as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) pulls in an interception as Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is brought down by Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47), but is ruled out of bounds as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) pulls in an interception as Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is brought down by Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47), but is ruled out of bounds as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans cheer as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) looks for a call and gets it after he's apparently hit while sliding, as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is pressured as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) looks for a call and gets it after he's apparently hit while sliding, as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans react to a call going in Utah's favor as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) leaps in front of Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) leaps in front of Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) leaps over Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1)as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) leaps over Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1)as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans cheer as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to pass, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws a pass, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) runs with the ball, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) runs with the ball, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU tennis teammates Demi Perkinson, in red, and Natella Nabieva hosts watch as BYU football hosts Utah at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) put this helmet back on , after being hit by Utah Uteslinebacker Sunia Tauteoli (10) in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, FItts was called for targeting on the play. September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running back Kavika Fonua (44) runs with the ball, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young running back Kavika Fonua (44) makes a catch for the Cougars, as Utah Utes linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga (5) defends in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) passes the ball, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates an interception as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) pushes Brigham Young Cougars running back Trey Dye (4) into the ground as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) runs after an interception as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike talks to the official as he awaits the review of the targeting call, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) cant quite reach the ball, in the endzone, as Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Matt Hadley (2) defends, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougar fans cheer on their team, during football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Michael Shelton (18) chases down a kick as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) and Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks for an open man in the end zone, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) celebrates after sacking Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) dives for a touchdown as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) dives for a touchdown as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) dives for a touchdown as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates a third quarter touchdown as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi (45) defend Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a BYU pass in the third quarter as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman (89) leaps over Utah Utes defensive back Marquise Blair (13) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws the ball as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws the ball as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Javelin Guidry (28) brings down Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Javelin Guidry (28) brings down Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi (45) celebrates a turnover as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) sacks Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah bench celebrates as Ute defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah bench celebrates as Ute defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah bench celebrates as Ute defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) drops the ball, which was recovered by BYU, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate the touchdown by Cougar running back Ula Tolutau (5), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate the touchdown by Cougar running back Ula Tolutau (5), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate after linebacker Fred Warner (4) recoverd a fumble by Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate after linebacker Fred Warner (4) recoverd a fumble by Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Fred Warner (4) celebrates as he recovers a fumble by Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cougar running back Ula Tolutau (5) runs up the middle for a BYU touchdown, in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Brigham Young Cougars celebrate after linebacker Fred Warner (4) recoverd a fumble by Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) reaches for a ball he's dropped as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Troy Warner (1) recovers a fumble as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) tries to chase down a long pass as BYU hosts Utah, NCAA football in Provo, Saturday September 9, 2017. Defending is Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25). (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah Utes f celebrate their win over BYU, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws to Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21), in football action BYU vs. Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike shouts directions to his team, in football action BYU vs. Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike shouts directions to his team, in football action BYU vs. Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) scrambles with the ball, in football action BYU vs. Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young fans cheer to stop a Utah drive lat in the 4th quarter, but it wasn't enough, as BYU failed to move the ball on their last possession and were defeated by the Utes 19-13, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Alex Whittingham (34) celebrates the Utes 19-13 win over BYU, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young linebacker Fred Warner (4) high-fives cougar fans, after BYU was defeated by the Utes 19-13, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15), in football action BYU vs Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike hugs Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham after BYU was defeated by Utah, 19-13, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Satike hugs Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham after BYU was defeated by Utah, 19-13, at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Saturday, September 9, 2017.