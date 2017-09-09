Move over Donny and Marie, Penn and Teller.
One of the most popular tickets in Nevada this week has been Utah-BYU.
This weekend’s rivalry game in Provo has drawn plenty of interest from bettors. According to William Hill, Nevada’s largest sports book operator, more money has been wagered on the Utes and Cougars than any other college football game. The contest has garnered 14 percent of the total money wagered on point spreads for this week’s 44 games.
The Cougars opened as 1.5-point favorites but the line since has shifted to favor Utah — and the vast majority of bettors like the Utes to cover. Utah has been the choice on 94 percent of the bets (good for 97 percent of the money wagered) made on the game at William Hill’s sports books.
William Hill operates more than 100 books in Nevada, including Binion’s Gambling Hall & Casino and the Wendover Nugget, just across the border from Utah.