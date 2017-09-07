Based on football alone, and the strength of the overall endeavor, BYU should be in a P5 league. Would the Cougars float toward the top of any of the power conferences as presently or even as formerly constituted? Maybe in just a few of those years, most of them in the deep past. Typically, without the recruiting advantages that come via top league membership, they’d have been or would be mostly mid- to lower-tier as insiders.