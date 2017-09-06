Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-head coach Megan Marsden observes the Red Rocks as they warm up on the uneven bars... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah's Sabrina Schwab is hugged by coach Megan Marsden after she took first place in f... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Greg Marsden, Utah gymnastics coach for the past 40 years, gets emotional as he comments... Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah's Samantha Partyka celebrates with teammates after her floor routine as the Unive... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Barely Rowe gets a hug from coach Megan Marsden after her performance on the bean for th... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Baely Rowe gets a hug from coach Megan Marsden after her performance on the beam for the... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Breanna Hughes after beam routine, in the NC... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Samantha Partyka after her balance beam rout... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Greg Marsden, Utah gymnastics coach for the past 40 years, comments on his retirement, w... Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah coach Megan Marsden looks on as a gymnast warms up, as the University of Utah hos... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Megan Marsden talks about her new position as a co-gymnastics coach with Tom Farden, at ... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Samantha Partyka after her balance beam rout... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Maddy Stover after her balance beam routine,... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Tom Farden talks about his position as a co-gymnastics coach with Megan Marsden, at a new... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Megan Marsden reacts as MyKayla Skinner finishes her bars routine, for the Utes, in gymn... Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah coach Megan Marsden looks on as a gymnast warms up, as the University of Utah hos... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Megan Marsden talks about her new position as a co-gymnastics coach with Tom Farden, at a... Courtesy | Utah Athletes Megan Marsden. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-Head Coach Tom Farden helps Utah gymnast MaKenna Merrell performs her floor routin... Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo University of Utah assistant coach Tom Farden works with gymnasts during practice at the... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-Head Coach Tom Farden helps Utah gymnast Sabrina Schwab performs her floor routine... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-Head Coach Tom Farden helps Utah gymnast Shannon McNatt performs her floor routine... Courtesy | Utah Athletes Tom Farden.
Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-head coach Megan Marsden observes the Red Rocks as they warm up on the uneven bars in a meet against Oregon State, West Virginia, and SUU at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. The Red Rocks edged the competition with a final score of 196.950, followed by Oregon State with a score of 195.950. Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah's Sabrina Schwab is hugged by coach Megan Marsden after she took first place in floor exercise with a score of 9.925. University of Utah No. 6 gymnasts defeated No. 11 Oregon State during their Pac-12 meet in Salt Lake City, January 23, 2016. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Greg Marsden, Utah gymnastics coach for the past 40 years, gets emotional as he comments on his retirement, with his wife, Megan, at his side, at a news conference at the Huntsman Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah's Samantha Partyka celebrates with teammates after her floor routine as the University of Utah hosts Arizona, NCAA gymnastics at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Monday February 1, 2016. Coach Megan Marsden at right. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Barely Rowe gets a hug from coach Megan Marsden after her performance on the bean for the Utes, in gymnastics action, Utah vs UCLA, at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, February 18, 2017. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Baely Rowe gets a hug from coach Megan Marsden after her performance on the beam for the Utes, in gymnastics action, Utah vs UCLA, at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, February 18, 2017. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Breanna Hughes after beam routine, in the NCAA Regional Championships, Hughes won the all around honor in tonights meet at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Samantha Partyka after her balance beam routine, in the NCAA Regional Championships, at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Greg Marsden, Utah gymnastics coach for the past 40 years, comments on his retirement, with his wife Megan at his side, at a news conference at the Huntsman Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah coach Megan Marsden looks on as a gymnast warms up, as the University of Utah hosts Arizona, NCAA gymnastics at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Monday February 1, 2016. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Megan Marsden talks about her new position as a co-gymnastics coach with Tom Farden, at a news conference at the Huntsman Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Samantha Partyka after her balance beam routine, in the NCAA Regional Championships, at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah head coach Megan Marsden congratulates Maddy Stover after her balance beam routine, in the NCAA Regional Championships, at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, April 2, 2016. (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Tom Farden talks about his position as a co-gymnastics coach with Megan Marsden, at a news conference at the Huntsman Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Megan Marsden reacts as MyKayla Skinner finishes her bars routine, for the Utes, in gymnastics action, Utah vs UCLA, at the Huntsman Center, Saturday, February 18, 2017. Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah coach Megan Marsden looks on as a gymnast warms up, as the University of Utah hosts Arizona, NCAA gymnastics at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Monday February 1, 2016. (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Megan Marsden talks about her new position as a co-gymnastics coach with Tom Farden, at a news conference at the Huntsman Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Courtesy | Utah Athletes Megan Marsden. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-Head Coach Tom Farden helps Utah gymnast MaKenna Merrell performs her floor routine during the Red Rocks Preview at the Huntsman Center Friday December 11, 2015. Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo University of Utah assistant coach Tom Farden works with gymnasts during practice at the Utah gymnastics practice facility on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City Friday March 30, 2012. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-Head Coach Tom Farden helps Utah gymnast Sabrina Schwab performs her floor routine during the Red Rocks Preview at the Huntsman Center Friday December 11, 2015. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Co-Head Coach Tom Farden helps Utah gymnast Shannon McNatt performs her floor routine during the Red Rocks Preview at the Huntsman Center Friday December 11, 2015. Courtesy | Utah Athletes Tom Farden.