Regina Huntley has been searching frantically online.
“I’ve been trying to find me a No. 1 jersey,” she said. “I’m like, ‘You guys make them or what?’”
The mother of new Utah starting quarterback Tyler Huntley guarantees she’ll have her own customized jersey soon enough. The question is, however, is when will she be able to make the trip west to see her son lead the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2017? After watching Tyler star in Utah’s spring game in April, Regina Huntley was on her way to work when her car was blind-sided by an 18-wheeler.
She underwent neck surgery a few days before Huntley was named the starter to help ease the pain since the crash five months ago. When Huntley was informed he’d won the starting quarterback competition last weekend, the first thing he did was call home.
With mom resting, his father, Ricky, picked up and accidentally let out a “Wow!” so loud that it awoke Regina. When he forwarded the news to his wife, Ricky said the two celebrated.
“We just cheered and we thanked God,” she said. “We told him it’s well-deserved because you could hear the confidence in his voice.”
“It just feels like I’ve got another chip on my shoulder just to play for her,” Tyler Huntley said.
Whether they’re able to make it out Thursday to see Tyler’s first start remains up in the air. Regina has a follow-up appointment with the doctor Monday to see if she can be cleared to fly. If the doctor gives the green-light, Ricky has a plan set to buy plane tickets.
“I’m going to be doing that from his office,” he said.
The Huntleys have grown accustomed to staying up late at home in South Florida in hopes of seeing their son play. As a true freshman last year, Huntley’s most-extensive work came in Utah’s 26-24 win over Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl, throwing a season-long 36-yard pass and rushing for his first career touchdown.
They’ve made trips to Utah before, but not as the parents of the program’s starting quarterback.
“I really hope and pray that she’ll be able to come out, and my dad, too,” Tyler Huntley said. “If they don’t, I know they’re just going to be watching me through TV, and I know it’s just like they’re going to be there. They’re for sure going to send me a text, just to let [me] know how they’re feeling and everything like that.”