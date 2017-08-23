Conventional wisdom pointed to Troy Williams winning Utah’s starting quarterback job. The senior is a captain — again — and already has Pac-12 experience under his belt. But the Utes named sophomore Tyler Huntley as QB1 on Monday. On this week’s podcast, we look back at some of the clues we missed throughout camp and discuss how Huntley fits in Troy Taylor’s uptempo offense. We also discuss the Francis Bernard transfer reports, including dissecting BYU coach Kalani Sitake’s comments about missionaries and transfers earlier this summer.