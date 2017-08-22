“It’s a very strange roster,” Utes coach Beth Launiere said. “It is. It’s just we don’t have a lot of sophomores and juniors. We have seniors and freshmen. Berkeley Oblad is a junior, who has started her whole career. Bailey [Choy] got a ton of experience last year. In some ways we’re very young. It’s interesting. People think we’re so experienced, and I think we are at some really key positions. But we also are going to have freshmen playing in some really key positions.”