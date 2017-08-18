The University of Utah women’s basketball team released its 2017-18 nonconference schedule on Thursday. The slate includes eight games in the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
The Pac-12 games and tip-off times have not been announced.
The Utes’ only exhibition game comes against Carroll College (Helena, Mont.) on Thursday, Nov. 2, in Salt Lake City.
The Utes open the regular season against Nevada on Friday, Nov. 10, in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are 6-0 all-time against the Wolf Pack, including an 80-50 win on the road last season.
The Utes will then play the first of five nonconference games against first-time opponents when they play at Alabama on Monday, Nov. 13. They follow that game up with a contest on Nov. 17 against Weber State in Ogden.
Five consecutive home games follow, including matchups with Big 10 Conference member Purdue, Incarnate Word, University of Texas-Arlington, Saint Mary’s Gaels and Pepperdine.
The Utes stay in-state for two road games on Dec. 9 against BYU in Provo and Dec. 18 against Utah State in Logan. The Utes have an all-time record of 33-2 against the Aggies.
Utah finishes nonconference play against Oral Roberts on Dec. 21, in Salt Lake City.
Utah women’s basketball nonconference schedule<br>Date Opponent Location Time<br>Thursday, Nov. 2 Carroll College (Exh.) Jon M. Huntsman Center 11 a.m.<br>Friday, Nov. 10 Nevada Jon M. Huntsman Center TBD<br>Monday, Nov. 13 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBD<br>Friday, Nov. 17 at Weber State Ogden, Utah TBD<br>Monday, Nov. 20 Purdue Jon M. Huntsman Center TBD<br>Friday, Nov. 24 Incarnate Word Jon M. Huntsman Center TBD<br>Monday, Nov. 27 University of Texas-Arlington Jon M. Huntsman Center TBD<br>Saturday, Dec. 2 Saint Mary’s Jon M. Huntsman Center TBD<br>Tuesday, Dec. 5 Pepperdine Jon M. Huntsman Center TBD<br>Saturday, Dec. 9 at BYU Provo, Utah TBD<br>Monday, Dec. 18 at Utah State Logan, Utah TBD<br>Thursday, Dec. 21 Oral Roberts Jon M. Huntsman Center TBD