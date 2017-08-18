Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor says the Ute’s deadline for naming a starting quarterback is Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. – and that’s only if they get the ball first.
Is the QB competition really that close? Will it be Troy Williams, who was just named an offensive captain for a second season? Or has Tyler Huntley done enough to win the job? Tribune beat writers Lynn Worthy and Chris Kamrani examine the quarterback battle, Taylor’s autonomy as a player caller under Kyle Whittingham, and the difficult schedule awaiting the Utes this season.