Utah upperclassmen David Collette (16 points), Sedrick Barefield (13) and Justin Bibbins (12) each scored in double figures in a 74-67 loss to the Paris All-Stars as the Runnin’ Utes wrapped up its foreign tour in Paris on Saturday.
The Paris All-Stars drained 14 3-pointers and used a 12-0 run spanning from the first quarter to the second to take control and carry a seven-point lead into halftime. They also put the game away with a late 15-0 run.
Freshman forward Donnie Tillman scored nine points for Utah. Tillman and senior Tyler Rawson registered a team-high 10 rebounds on the day. Bibbins, a graduate transfer, tallied a team-high seven assists and Barefield, a junior, added five assists.
Barefield led the way for the Utes on the trip, averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game in three games overall. Rawson and Collette followed at 11.7 ppg., and Bibbins averaged 10 ppg. Tillman posted an average of 10.3 ppg.
The Utes are scheduled to head back to Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
Utah women’s hoops dominates in Italy
Ten players scored for the Utes in a 96-25 win over ASD Pallacanestro Inter Club on Saturday in Muggia, Italy.
In the second game of their tour, the Utes shot 62 percent from the floor and had three players score in double-digits, led by redshirt junior Megan Huff’s 29 points.
Huff went 10-for-12 from the floor (3-for-3 on 3-pointers) and added eight rebounds, four steals and one blocked shot. Freshman forward Maurane Corbin went 7-for-7 from the field on her way to tallying 17 points. She also had seven rebounds, a steal and two blocks.
Emily Potter added 12 points and 10 boards for a double-double, while Erika Bean led the team with 10 assists and nine steals.
The Utes will play the final game of the trip on Monday against FSG Academy out of Holland at 9 a.m. MT.