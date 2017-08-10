Receiver-turned-cornerback Kenric Young made an interception in the team portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. The interception prompted Young, a high-energy senior known for being talkative in the field, to raise his volume. Following practice, Whittingham said Young’s switch to corner has become a permanent change. … There’s no change in the status of junior college signees Tareke Lewis, a defensive back from Palatka, Fla., and Derrick Vickers, a wide receiver from Bakersfield, Calif. Both still have academic and administrative hurdles to clear before they can enroll and join the team. … Late addition Josh Nurse, who spent last season as a walk-on wide receiver at Blinn College, has been moved to free safety on an experimental basis this week.