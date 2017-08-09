University of Utah guard Sedrick Barefield scored in a team-high 15 points, while incoming freshman Donnie Tillman added 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the men’s basketball team to its second win of its foreign tour, a 78-55 win over Dax Gamarde on Wednesday at Pavelló Esportiu Municipal Gym in Barcelona, Spain.
Barefield also posted a team-high six assists, while David Collette, who scored six of Utah’s first 10 points, finished with 13 points. Tyler Rawson also added 10 points.
The Utes took a 20-point lead into the half, 46-26, and drained six first-half 3-pointers. The Utes defense limited Dax Gamarde to nine field goals over the first 20 minutes.
The Utes will play the final game of their trip on Saturday, in Paris.
Utah women win in Italy
The Utes women’s basketball team won the first game of its foreign tour in Italy, 53-42, over TK Hannover. Redshirt junior Megan Huff, who redshirted last season, tied for the team high with 14 points and also had 10 boards.
Tilar Clark also scored 14 points and went 3 of 5 from 3-point range. She also grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots. Emily Potter had eight points and nine rebounds while Erika Bean did a little bit of everything with four points, three assists, four rebounds and a steal.
The Utes will go to Venice on Thursday, and they’ll play ASD Pallacanestro Inter Club Muggia on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (MDT).
Richardson wins national honor
The Women Leaders in College Sports named Utah’s Nona Richardson, a senior associate athletics director and the senior woman administrator, the NCAA FBS 2017 Administrator of the Year. Richardson will be honored on Oct. 10 at the Women Leaders National Convention in Dallas.