They return eight starters from 2016, including nearly 80 percent of last year’s goal-scorers. Skolmoski was named Tuesday to the watch list for the Hermann Award, given to the best player in the country. The leading scorer from last year, Skolmoski’s 13 goals were most by a Ute since 2007. She became the first-ever Utah player to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors and later was invited to play for the U.S. U-23 women’s national team.