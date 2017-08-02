Kenyon Sims liked to watch former University of Utah running back Devontae Booker tear through Pac-12 defenses in 2014 and 2015. Now, Sims plans to follow in Booker’s footsteps.
Sims, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound San Diego resident, announced his commitment to Utah on Tuesday night. A three-star running back from Abraham Lincoln High said he informed Utah of his intentions last week.
“Utah has always been my dream school,” said Sims, who said Utah offered him in the past month and a half. “Utah has always — in my eyes — they’ve always been one of the top schools in the Pac-12, which it is. I’m talking about when I was a freshman they had Devontae Booker, they’re just good with the running backs and knew how to use the running backs.”
The stability of the coaching staff as well as the success producing NFL players also played a big part in Sims’ decision. Sims played passing league on a team with current Utes freshman linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Sims, 17, plans to sign a letter of intent during the NCAA’s new early signing period for football which starts on Dec. 20. Sims also said he plans to graduate high school early and enroll at Utah in time to participate in spring practices.
The website 247Sports ranked Sims as the 110th best running back in the nation. He listed Arizona, Colorado State, Utah State and Washington State among the scholarship offers he received.
The Utes coaching staff can’t comment on the players committed until after they’ve signed.
Sims announced his college decision in a video posted to YouTube that featured him and several of his Lincoln teammates and coaches. At the end of the video, Utah’s highly-regarded quarterback commit Jack Tuttle handed Sims a Utah T-shirt and baseball cap and said, “Welcome to the family.” The video ends with each of them forming the “U” with their hands and looking into the camera.
Sims said he and Tuttle, also a San Diego resident, first met during a passing league at San Diego State University. Once Utah offered Sims, Tuttle aided in the recruiting efforts.
Sims’ addition gives the Utes their fourth verbal commitment, the third from California. Along with Tuttle, the Utes received commitments from running back/defensive back Malone Mataele from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and offensive lineman Hunter Lotulelei, a Salt Lake City resident and cousin of and Star Lotulelei.