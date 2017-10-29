Logan • For a second time in October, Utah State was unable to stop a visiting opposing quarterback at the beginning of a Mountain West Conference game.

On Saturday night, it was Boise State junior QB Brett Rypien that started the contest with little trouble as the Broncos rolled to a 41-14 victory. Rypien completed his first eight passes and finished with three TD passes in the first half alone.

Rypien’s performance comes three weeks after Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens began a win at Maverik Stadium by completing nine straight passes.

Boise State (6-2, 4-0), which uses two quarterbacks, also got a pair of TD throws from Montell Cozart.

Utah State (4-5, 2-3) started freshman Jordan Love at QB for a second straight week. A Love-to-Ron’quavion Tarver 2-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter cut the Boise lead to 14-7. But the Broncos scored two more times in the second half and finished a nine-play, 77-yard drive at the beginning of the third quarter with a 35-yard pass from Cozart to Jake Roh for a 35-7 advantage.