Logan • Utah State took a seven-point lead against Wyoming at the beginning of the fourth quarter before the visiting Cowboys scored the last dozen points of the game for a 28-23 victory.
The game-winning touchdown came when Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen found receiver C.J. Johnson for a 28-yard scoring pass with 3:45 left in the contest. The next possession for Utah State saw LaJuan Hunt break off runs of 10 and 7 yards in the first two plays, but Hunt fumbled on the third.
Wyoming (4-2, 2-0), after punting back to the Aggies with a minute left, sealed the victory with a sack of USU quarterback Kent Myers in the end zone for a safety.