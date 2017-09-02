Madison, Wis. • It was a changing of the guard for the Utah State offensive linemen.
All five big men for the Aggies not only started their first career college games on Friday night, but it was also each guy’s first playing time at the collegiate level in Utah State’s season-opening game against Wisconsin.
Utah State went with junior Roman Andrus at left tackle, sophomore Moroni Iniguez at left guard, junior Quin Ficklin at center, junior Rob Castandea at right guard and junior Sean Taylor at right tackle. Taylor was the only one of the five players who was even on the team last season.
Speaking of new starters, of the nine Aggies who started their first college game, two were walk-ons last spring: Ficklin and redshirt freshman cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.
The Aggies had 14 returning starters back from last year, but only five of those players earned a starting nod in the season opener. On offense, it was quarterback Kent Myers and wide receiver Ron’quavion Tarver; on defense, the returners were defensive end Ian Togiai, cornerback Jalen Davis and safety Dallin Leavitt.
Davis has short outing
Davis, who was one of four captains for the game, was ejected early in the second quarter.
The senior was flagged for targeting when he hit Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus while breaking up a deep pass attempt.
Davis has started all 37 games he’s played at Utah State and is arguably the leader of the secondary.
Too close for comfort
The last time Utah State invaded Camp Randall Stadium, the Aggies narrowly lost 16-14 on Sept. 15, 2012.
Utah State led 14-3 at halftime, but No. 22 Wisconsin scored 13 unanswered in the third quarter to pull out the victory. The Aggies missed a 37-yard field with six seconds remaining in the game.
Quarterback Chuckie Keeton tossed two touchdowns in a losing effort for the Aggies.
Current head coach Matt Wells was the team’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and Gary Andersen was the Aggies’ head coach. The next season, Andersen bolted for Wisconsin to take the head coaching job.