Jefferson Savarino isn’t going anywhere.

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen announced Thursday that the team has exercised the purchase option on the 20-year-old winger following his strong performance this season on loan from Zulia FC. Savarino, now on a permanent contract, will remain a young designated player.

No surprises there.

The Venezuelan international finished the MLS season with six goals (one short of tying four of his teammates for the team high) and five assists (knotted with fellow winger Joao Plata for second most on the team). Savarino achieved those marks in just 22 league appearances.

The up-and-coming talent also fit in coach Mike Petke’s system, which emphasized possession as well as an aggressive attack. Real Salt Lake led the league in shots (548), although only 14th in goals (49).

“It’s a huge step in the process we’ve been going through,” general manger Craig Waibel said about retaining Savarino, “and a massive commitment from our owner, one which exemplifies where we are in the sport of soccer in the United States but also individually as a club. We are in the process of successfully redesigning and redefining who we are, and Jefferson is a huge part of it.”

Savarino adapted to the league as quickly as RSL could have hoped. He made his Real Salt Lake debut May 13, coming off the bench at New England, and he started all but three RSL league matches since. The club went 10-5-4 with him in the starting lineup.

“To be honest [the adjustment to MLS] was not as easy as it looks,” he told The Tribune through a translator in September. “But I give credit and thanks to the coach for the opportunity that he gives me and the minutes that he gives me. And it has helped me to adjust a little bit better, but I still have a lot of work to do.”