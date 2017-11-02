Kyle Beckerman took off his hat and Joao Plata’s eyes widened.

“Oh [expletive],” Plata said, springing up to examine Beckerman’s head closer.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you...Kyle Beckerman pic.twitter.com/yTHXjwhnmM — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) November 1, 2017

All but one dreadlock, which still hung from the base of his head as a rat tail, had been chopped off.

Yes, that’s right. The captain showed up to his exit physical at team physician Drew Cooper’s office Wednesday with short hair. He still had to break the news to a couple teammates, including Plata, that he had done away with the signature hairstyle that he had been growing for over a decade.

“I think the second half of the season had a real reenergizing feel,” Beckerman said. “And I don’t know if that pushed me to it or what, but my wife and I had just started snipping some on Monday after our game and kept going. And here’s where we’re at right now.”

After RSL’s last match, Petke joked when he and Beckerman talked on the field postgame, he told Beckerman to cut his hair and come back a new man.

Beckerman laughed about that Wednesday, saying he hadn’t heard Petke’s comments.

“It looks great,” goalkeeper Nick Rimando said. “He’ll be faster next year hopefully.”