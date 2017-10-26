“The urgency is to get better now,” Sitake said. “And the only way we can get better is work hard and be aggressive. And I don’t think as a program we have been aggressive enough, and it is my fault. So I am hanging this on me. The players are working hard. I need all the coaches to buy in to the same type of mindset and philosophy, and let’s go to work and let’s show everybody what we can do when the cards are stacked against you and there are a lot of issues going [against you].”