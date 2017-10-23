(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) acknowledges the crowd after the game... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake forward J... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake forward J... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) scores a goal past Sporting Kansas City ... Rio Tinto Stadium(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates after scoring a goal past Spo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake midfielde... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake forward J... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) kicks around Sporting Kansas City defend... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke talks with fans after the game at Rio Tinto S... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) and Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Pe... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium S... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Danilo Acosta (25) after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium S... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) and Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) reacts after missing an attempt on goal ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) reacts after missing an attempt on goal... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) runs past Sporting Kansas City forward D... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) makes a save against Sporting Kansas C... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gra... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sporting Kansas City forward Diego Rubio (11) attempts to head the ball into the g... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) makes a save against Sporting Kansas C... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) gets up off of the ground during th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Es... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) runs past Sporting Kansas City forward D... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gra... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) and Sporting Kansas City defender Matt B... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) and Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) makes a save against Real Salt... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. ...
(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) acknowledges the crowd after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) after scoring a goal past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) after scoring a goal past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) scores a goal past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. Rio Tinto Stadium(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates after scoring a goal past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) after scoring a goal past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) celebrates with Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) after scoring a goal past Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) kicks around Sporting Kansas City defender Seth Sinovic (15) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke talks with fans after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) and Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke hug after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Danilo Acosta (25) after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) and Real Salt Lake Head Coach Mike Petke after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) reacts after missing an attempt on goal during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) reacts after missing an attempt on goal during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) runs past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (30) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (30) go for the ball during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) makes a save against Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara (3) and Sporting Kansas City forward Latif Blessing (9) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi (8) and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sporting Kansas City forward Diego Rubio (11) attempts to head the ball into the goal past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) makes a save against Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara (3) and Sporting Kansas City forward Latif Blessing (9) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) gets up off of the ground during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (27) and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Jimmy Medranda (94) go for the ball during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) runs past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (30) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (30) go for the ball during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luke Mulholland (19) Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi (8) and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) and Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) go for the ball during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) and Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara (3) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra (21) makes a save against Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (10) during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake fans after the game at Rio Tinto Stadium Sunday, October 22, 2017.