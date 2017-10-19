Real Salt Lake will be without right back Tony Beltran this weekend — and perhaps beyond if RSL makes the MLS playoffs.
The veteran defender suffered a knee injury in RSL’s match at Colorado on Sunday when Colorado forward Dominique Badji turned his hip into Beltran’s swinging leg in the 24th minute. Badji was issued a yellow card for the play.
“He got injured on a crap play in a crap environment,” RSL coach Petke said after Thursday‘s training session. “And I’m gutted for him because he’s really hurt, very badly hurt. That’s not the way it should have went down.”
Demar Phillips replaced Beltran in the match, and he is an option to start Sunday against Sporting Kansas City in RSL’s last match of the regular season. Chris Wingert also could take Beltran’s spot.
Wingert shared time with Danilo Acosta at left back when Phillips was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Wingert contributed to back-to back clean sheets against Houston and D.C. on Aug. 5 and 13.
Beltran, in addition to being a strong defensive presence, gets involved in the attack perhaps more than any other RSL defender.
“We play a certain way, and we’re going to continue to play that way,” Petke said. “So whoever steps in for him has to have those same characteristics and do those same things.”