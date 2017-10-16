Commerce City, Colo -Real Salt Lake will need a lot of help to make the playoffs, but it’s not eliminated yet.
RSL failed to pick up an important three points in Colorado on Sunday in a 1-0 loss, but thanks to a 4-0 Dallas loss to Seattle it still has a chance to clinch a playoff spot with one match left in the regular season.
RSL suffered just its third loss in its last 14 games to a team that was long-ago eliminated from playoff contention.
Colorado scored the lone goal of the game in the third minute.
After a throw-in, Rapids midfielder Mohammed Saeid passed to Alan Gordon in the center of the field. Gordon flicked the ball behind him into a gap between RSL defenders.
Colorado’s Joshua Gatt took off after the ball, switching directions to lose RSL defender David Horst. Behind RSL’s back line, Gatt one-timed a shot past Nick Rimando to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead.
That was the second MLS goal of Gatt’s career. He scored the first against RSL as well, coming off the bench in Colorado’s 4-1 loss on Aug. 26.
RSL responded by taking 15 shots in the first half, four on goal. None went in.
Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard, fresh off two starts with the United States national team, made four saves before halftime to hold onto that 1-0 lead.
Real Salt Lake continued to test the Rapids veteran goalkeeper in the second half, and he continued to prove himself.
In the 63rd minute, Luis Silva narrowly missed a cross from Brooks Lennon. He came sliding in tightly marked. RSL earned the corner kick, giving it the chance to reset.
Albert Rusnàk took the corner, sending a well-struck ball across the face of the net. RSL midfielder Kyle Beckerman rose above the defense to get his head on the ball. He flicked it down, but his header had too much force and the ball bounced over the net.
In the 78th minute, RSL went to three men in the back. Midfielder Sebastian Saucedo replaced defender Danilo Acosta in an attempt to give RSL an offensive boost.
RSL’s last game of the regular season is scheduled for next Sunday, decision day, against rival Sporting Kansas City.