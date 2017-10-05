“All I have to hear or see is read the rules from FIFA and read the rules from the MLS bylaws,” Petke said, “and unless I read them wrong — and I could have, I could have — from what I’ve read both state that is a forfeiture. … For me, it’s the easiest decision in the world. For me, it should have been decided already. There’s some things in like that are clear cut and just simple, and to me that’s one of them. But I’ve been in this league long enough. Who the heck knows.”