Los Angeles • Real Salt Lake pulled off a last-minute miracle to take home a point in a 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.
RSL captain Kyle Beckerman was the hero with a stoppage-time equalizer in the 95th minute. After Galaxy goalie Clement Diop saved a free kick from Joao Plata, David Horst collected the loose ball and dropped it back to Beckerman, whose rocket from the left side of the penalty box went into the upper right corner.
Beckerman‘s goal sparked massive celebrations on the field and after the final whistle, with RSL coach Mike Petke joining in with his players.
The tie keeps RSL in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. After Saturday’s action, Houston is fifth in the West with 43 points. RSL is in sixth with 42 points, holding the tiebreaker over both FC Dallas and San Jose. Both FC Dallas and Houston have played one fewer game than RSL and San Jose.
L.A. held a 1-0 lead for almost the entire second half thanks to a goal by Bradford Jamieson in the 41st minute.
Rafael Garcea settled the high-ball switch and tapped it back to Jermaine Jones. With space in front, Jones dribbled centrally before placing a through ball to Jamieson in the box.
At the near post Jamieson’s shot went across the front of the goal, past a diving Nick Rimando and into the back of the net.
The goal came at the end of a period of sustained pressure for LA after RSL’s Marcelo Silva was red-carded in the 14th minute for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.
The play started with Jones cuting off a pass to RSL midfielder Luke Mulholland to gain possession. He pushed it forward to Giovanni dos Santos, who turned with Silva on his back and only Rimando between him and the net.
As dos Santos pivoted, Silva pushed off, pulling dos Santos backward while propelling himself forward to reach the loose ball.
Silva dribbled across the box, and dos Santos threw up his arms. Referee Rubiel Vazquez blew his whistle and issued Silva a yellow card.
After a pause in play, Vazquez traced a rectangle in the air with both hands to signal a video review. After the review he circumvented an arguing Luis Silva to show Marcelo Silva a red card card.
RSL sustained another blow when winger Jefferson Savarino limped off the field in the 69th minute. RSL trainer Tyson Pace appeared to examine Savarino’s left knee after he came off. Savarino then limped to the bench.