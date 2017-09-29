“The Joao that started the season is a totally different Joao that we have now,” assistant coach Tyrone Marshall said, “and that’s the Joao you want: the guy who comes in, he’s early, he gets into the meeting, he doesn’t come off the field and not want to shake your hand. He’s one of the guys who comes of the field and he’s cheering on the bench, he’s encouraging guys. And that’s what you want from a young guy. Those are leadership qualities.”